First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Short Interest Up 41.5% in May

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the May 13th total of 41,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

FCRD traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,650. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $4.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $137.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 134.15%. The company had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCRD. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Arnhold LLC lifted its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 143,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 58,288 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 852,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 481,400 shares during the period. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

