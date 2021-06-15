First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Shares Bought by Salzhauer Michael

Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in First Community were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Community in the first quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First Community by 71.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of First Community by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Community by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Community alerts:

NASDAQ FCCO traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $19.78. 19,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,466. First Community Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $148.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.73.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. First Community had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Analysts forecast that First Community Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.