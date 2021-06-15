Firemans Contractors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRCN) Short Interest Update

Firemans Contractors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRCN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the May 13th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,005,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRCN traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,611,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,659,758. Firemans Contractors has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Get Firemans Contractors alerts:

About Firemans Contractors

Firemans Contractors, Inc provides parking lot maintenance services in the United States. Its services include asphalt maintenance and repair, concrete repair, crack/joint sealing, excavation, line removal, painting, pressure washing, seal coating, signage, speed bumps, parking lot and warehouse striping, and wheel stops.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Firemans Contractors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firemans Contractors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.