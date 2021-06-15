Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Raised to C$44.00 at CIBC

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.53% from the stock’s current price.

FTT has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares set a C$44.00 price target on Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.25.

TSE FTT traded up C$0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$33.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,536. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$18.05 and a 12 month high of C$35.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Finning International will post 2.0050394 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total transaction of C$40,832.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,005,864.80. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total value of C$90,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,254 shares in the company, valued at C$203,255. Insiders have sold a total of 16,414 shares of company stock worth $544,682 over the last ninety days.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

