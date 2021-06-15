FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,062 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 477,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,164,000 after purchasing an additional 135,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IR stock opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $52.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

