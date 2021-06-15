FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 867 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,224,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,082.2% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.02. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $121.51 and a one year high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.