FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 2,216 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 87,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 540,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,977,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.57.

