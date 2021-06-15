FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $783,000 Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

NYSE:SHW opened at $273.76 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.66 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.63.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.