FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 179 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 19.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $181,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in United Rentals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 446,646 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in United Rentals by 45,779.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,944,000 after purchasing an additional 251,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after purchasing an additional 194,314 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $59,572,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI stock opened at $302.98 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.51 and a twelve month high of $354.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $326.31.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current year.

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.77.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

