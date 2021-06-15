Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,925 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,440 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISI. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 16.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 104,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,479 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 678.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,354,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,020,000 after purchasing an additional 75,954 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 76.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Financial Institutions during the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Financial Institutions news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.05 per share, with a total value of $35,255.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,080.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.41. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $50.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

