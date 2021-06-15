Financial Analysis: Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) vs. Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR)

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) and Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Malibu Boats and Vision Marine Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malibu Boats 10.71% 31.29% 15.68% Vision Marine Technologies N/A N/A N/A

98.8% of Malibu Boats shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Vision Marine Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Malibu Boats shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Malibu Boats and Vision Marine Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malibu Boats 0 0 5 0 3.00 Vision Marine Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Malibu Boats currently has a consensus price target of $88.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.93%. Given Malibu Boats’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Malibu Boats is more favorable than Vision Marine Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Malibu Boats and Vision Marine Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malibu Boats $653.16 million 2.28 $61.56 million $3.18 22.46 Vision Marine Technologies $1.80 million 48.95 -$1.69 million N/A N/A

Malibu Boats has higher revenue and earnings than Vision Marine Technologies.

Summary

Malibu Boats beats Vision Marine Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. Its products are used for a range of recreational boating activities, including water sports, such as water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating and fishing. It operates through a network of independent dealers in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, South America, South Africa, and Australia/New Zealand. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Loudon, Tennessee.

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

Vision Marine Technologies Inc., doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers. It also sells its products online. The company was formerly known as The Canadian Electric Boat Company. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boisbriand, Canada.

