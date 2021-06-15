Filecoin (FIL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $572.81 Million

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $5.76 billion and approximately $572.81 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $72.79 or 0.00181922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00060735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00152632 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.31 or 0.00985468 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,068.29 or 1.00140408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 79,119,313 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

