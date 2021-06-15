Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.99 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will announce sales of $19.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.61 million. Fidus Investment posted sales of $20.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year sales of $84.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.10 million to $85.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $85.11 million, with estimates ranging from $83.91 million to $85.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 78.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDUS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Hovde Group cut Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fidus Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 495.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 39.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 185,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,385. The company has a market cap of $422.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $18.00.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

