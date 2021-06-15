Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the May 13th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $55.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

