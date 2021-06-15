Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the May 13th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $55.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.58.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th.
About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
Featured Story: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.