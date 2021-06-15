Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Holdings Decreased by WBI Investments

WBI Investments reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1,471.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FUTY opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.56. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $43.96.

