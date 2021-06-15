Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Bought by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,086. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $76.44 and a one year high of $114.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.58.

