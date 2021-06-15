FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,975 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2,928.2% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 40,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $292.99 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $127.29 and a one year high of $319.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.92.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

