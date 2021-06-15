FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,738 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in FedEx were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 329.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.92.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $292.99 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $127.29 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 over the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

