Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Gap Down to $52.73

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.73, but opened at $51.25. Fastenal shares last traded at $51.18, with a volume of 77,634 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

