Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 778,700 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the May 13th total of 522,400 shares. Currently, 20.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 283,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

FLMN stock opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Falcon Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 800.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 37.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the first quarter worth about $158,037,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

