F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CMO Sells $348,492.21 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.93, for a total value of $348,492.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,454.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mika Yamamoto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 Networks alerts:

On Friday, March 26th, Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $98,490.00.

NASDAQ FFIV traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.47. 11,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,712. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.