F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Short Interest Update

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, a growth of 71.7% from the May 13th total of 61,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSTX shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Laidlaw initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F-star Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

NASDAQ FSTX traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.16. 4,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,627. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34. F-star Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,794,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $812,000. Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. 20.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

