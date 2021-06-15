Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EXR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.00.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

NYSE EXR opened at $159.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $88.88 and a 52-week high of $159.98.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,087,005. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $141,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 72.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,653,000 after purchasing an additional 720,549 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 63.4% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,058,000 after purchasing an additional 638,001 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after purchasing an additional 531,326 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,761,000 after purchasing an additional 478,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.