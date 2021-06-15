Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 106.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EXEL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Exelixis stock opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.75.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $140,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,593 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $360,884.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,248 shares of company stock worth $8,529,595. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Exelixis by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 754,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after buying an additional 54,657 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Exelixis by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 47,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

