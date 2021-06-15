EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) SVP Sells $27,927.38 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) SVP Darryl Auguste sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $27,927.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,418.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Darryl Auguste also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Darryl Auguste sold 274 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $8,299.46.

Shares of EVER traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,512. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.03.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVER. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

