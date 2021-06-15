Everipedia Trading 5.1% Higher This Week (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Everipedia has a total market cap of $133.36 million and $7.62 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00059728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00151434 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.12 or 0.00183403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.63 or 0.00993739 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,450.83 or 1.00085856 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,019,788,190 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,622,040 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.