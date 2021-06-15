Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.27.

ESS stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $315.40. 349,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,572. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.89. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $316.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,075,000 after buying an additional 264,561 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,538,000 after purchasing an additional 721,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,997,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,079,000 after purchasing an additional 457,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

