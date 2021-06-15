Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 715 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Axos Financial worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 113,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AX opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.61. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $54.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AX. Raymond James increased their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

