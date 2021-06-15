Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 6,759 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,759 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 281.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $283.95 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $175.35 and a 12-month high of $306.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,184.23 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.43.

In other Insulet news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,735.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,294.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,323 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.