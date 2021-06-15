Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.27% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

HCCI stock opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $719.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.79. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $34.91.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCCI shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

