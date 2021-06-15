Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,675 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after purchasing an additional 69,078 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 298,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 30,487 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BELFB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $173.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.56. Bel Fuse Inc. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $110.64 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

