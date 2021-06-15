Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $199,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,887 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,818 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

NYSE CIEN opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.49.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

