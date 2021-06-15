Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 74.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179,197 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,192,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,866,000 after buying an additional 72,896 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,673,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,453,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 365.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,151,000 after buying an additional 1,076,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 35.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 798,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 208,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $128,985.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,934.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,106 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,812. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist reduced their price objective on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

