Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $49.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

