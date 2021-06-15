Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.240-1.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,620. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 1.34. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.18%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.83.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

