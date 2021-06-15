Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.240-1.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE EPRT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,620. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 1.34. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67.
Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.83.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
