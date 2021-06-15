ESR Cayman (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

Analysts at HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ESR Cayman (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
ESRCF opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. ESR Cayman has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $3.70.
About ESR Cayman
