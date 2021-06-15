ESR Cayman (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

Analysts at HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ESR Cayman (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ESRCF opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. ESR Cayman has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $3.70.

Get ESR Cayman alerts:

About ESR Cayman

ESR Cayman Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ESR Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESR Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.