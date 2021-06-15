Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.02 million.

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.56. 691,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,583. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $235.34 million, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.77.

GMBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Esports Entertainment Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) by 422.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Esports Entertainment Group worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

