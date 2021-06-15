Ergoteles LLC Takes $19.23 Million Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 526,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,225,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.07% of XPeng as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPEV traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.73. 339,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,479,621. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. XPeng’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XPEV shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Nomura started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPeng has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.28.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

