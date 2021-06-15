Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 39,100 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 39,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,393,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $601,429,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,802,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,161 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Humana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,098,313,000 after buying an additional 656,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,178,651,000 after acquiring an additional 385,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,620,000 after purchasing an additional 346,110 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.00.

NYSE HUM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $415.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,387. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $438.16. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.06 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

In other Humana news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

