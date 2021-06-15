Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 104,200 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 104,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,365,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.06% of Nasdaq as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,588. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.23 and a fifty-two week high of $175.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.71.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.34.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

