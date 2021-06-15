EOSDT (EOSDT) Market Cap Hits $2.67 Million

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002481 BTC on popular exchanges. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $32,733.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00062910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.18 or 0.00165001 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.52 or 0.00185486 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.99 or 0.01031549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,781.24 or 1.00162796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002694 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars.

