Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 120,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NML. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $4,103,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 1,249.2% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 472,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 437,220 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 690,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 258,295 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 410,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 103,873 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0148 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.59%.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

