Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,197 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,197 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,982 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 560,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after acquiring an additional 52,528 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 515,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,903,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,342,000 after acquiring an additional 173,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -68.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

