Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 113.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 821.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF stock opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.41. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $44.18.

