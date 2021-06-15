Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $529,000 Stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 19.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALG opened at $149.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.85 and a 12-month high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $29,831.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,125.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $444,600.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,482,209.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,731 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

