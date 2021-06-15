Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 12,890 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,541,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,890 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of The Charles Schwab worth $100,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $72.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,429,147 shares of company stock worth $100,451,401 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.44.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

