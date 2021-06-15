Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $119.26 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,865,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,040 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Centene were worth $119,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Centene by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Centene by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Centene by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Centene by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

NYSE:CNC opened at $68.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.78. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $74.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

