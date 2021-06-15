Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,570,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 109,363 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $52,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.82.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.78. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.20. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.