Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,154 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $68,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Humana by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $415.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $438.16. The company has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.06 and a twelve month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. Humana’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.00.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

