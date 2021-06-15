EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 21.75 ($0.28). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 21.45 ($0.28), with a volume of 5,014,844 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of EnQuest from GBX 16 ($0.21) to GBX 19 ($0.25) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get EnQuest alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £363.75 million and a PE ratio of -0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 51.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81.

In related news, insider Jonathan Swinney sold 130,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21), for a total transaction of £20,901.60 ($27,308.07).

About EnQuest (LON:ENQ)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.